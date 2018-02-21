Brazil records 545 yellow fever cases, 164 deaths

SAO PAULO — Brazil's Health Ministry has recorded 545 cases of yellow fever as the outbreak continues to expand.

The ministry said Wednesday that 164 people have died. The cases numbers in the current outbreak initially lagged far behind those of the previous one, but now they are catching up. At the same point in the 2016-2017 outbreak, 557 cases and 178 deaths had been confirmed.

Large swaths of Brazil have long been at risk for yellow fever, but the previous outbreak was unusually large, including in places not previously considered at risk.