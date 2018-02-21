News / World

Can Brexit be stopped? Pro-EU campaigns try to turn the tide

One of the three principals, James Torrance, the head of strategy, speaks during the launch of the "Renew" anti-brexit political party during a press conference at the QEII Centre in London, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Renew is a newly registered political party set up by a group of independent candidates who stood in the June election 2017 on a campaign to rethink Brexit. Renew aims to recruit 650 candidates to stand in every Parliamentary constituency in any future election and to campaign to Remain in the EU in any vote on the final deal. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON — Britain is due to leave the European Union in just over a year. The country's main political parties agree that the decision can't be reversed. But with the U.K. government divided over the direction Brexit should take, pro-EU campaigners are trying to make the country change course.

A new anti-Brexit political party, Renew — inspired by French president Emmanuel Macron's En Marche movement — hopes to persuade voters that leaving the EU is "not a done deal."

Meanwhile a bus emblazoned with the alleged economic cost of quitting the bloc is starting a tour of the U.K. on Wednesday.

The crowd-funded bus cites a leaked government estimate of a 5 per cent hit to GDP over 15 years to arrive at a figure of 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) a week.

