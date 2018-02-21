Colby College Museum receives rare German prints

WATERVILLE, Maine — The Colby College Museum of Art in Maine has received a rare collection of German prints.

The Portland Press Herald reports museum director Sharon Corwin announced this week Norma Boom Marin had donated 28 prints to the institution. Corwin says the collection includes pieces by Otto Dix, Ernst Ludwig and Max Beckmann.

Corwin said Marin's gift shows "her commitment to the landscape of art in Maine." Corwin declined to share the value of the gift.

Marin is the daughter-in-law of painter John Marin. She has been a museum benefactor for years and currently serves on its Board of Governors. Marin says she amassed the collection by buying pieces based on how she felt.

The museum is opening exhibits showcasing John Marin's works and the German prints this summer.

