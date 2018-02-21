Condemned man's lawyer: 'Serious concerns' on execution drug

ST. LOUIS — The attorney for a man facing execution next month says she has "very serious concerns" about Missouri's lethal injection method following a report claiming the state purchased execution drugs from a troubled compounding pharmacy.

Buzzfeed News reported that Foundation Care pharmacy was the supplier of pentobarbital used in the 17 Missouri executions since 2014, even though the Food and Drug Administration deemed it a "high-risk" pharmacy.

Russell Bucklew is scheduled to die March 20 for a 1996 killing. His attorney, Cheryl Pilate, says she's troubled by the Buzzfeed report and is seeking more information before deciding whether to file a new appeal.