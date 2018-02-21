Crews to leave Puerto Rico as $830M Fluor contract nears end

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Crews who are helping restore power in Puerto Rico as part of an $830 million federal contract are leaving as nearly a quarter of a million customers remain in the dark more than five months after Hurricane Maria.

A Texas-based Fluor Corp. spokesman told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the contract and funding provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is ending. Brian Mershon did not say how many crew members are leaving the U.S. territory but those who remain for the upcoming weeks will continue to restore power based on available funding and materials.