EU anti-trust watchdog imposes big cartel fines
BRUSSELS — The European Union's anti-trust watchdog is sounding the warning to business cartels by announcing fines
The EU Commission said Wednesday that it fined groups of maritime car carriers 395 million euros, spark plug suppliers 76 million euros and brake system suppliers 75 million euros for taking part in cartels.
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said "the three separate decisions taken today show that we will not tolerate anticompetitive
In reference to its biggest fine, the Commission said Chilean maritime carrier CSAV, the Japanese carriers "K'' Line, MOL and NYK, and Norwegian/Swedish carrier WWL-EUKOR formed a deep sea vehicle transport cartel for almost 6 years.
