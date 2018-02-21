Ex-Navy sailor sentenced for sex crimes against child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former U.S. Navy sailor has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison for sex crimes against a child.

News outlets report 27-year-old Matthew McMeans pleaded guilty last October to rape and use of a computer to commit sex offences with a minor under the age of 13, among other charges. WAVY-TV reports McMeans was sentenced Tuesday to 90 years in prison with all but 32 years and six months suspended.