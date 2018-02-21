Ex-Navy sailor sentenced for sex crimes against child
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former U.S. Navy sailor has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison for sex crimes against a child.
News outlets report 27-year-old Matthew McMeans pleaded guilty last October to rape and use of a computer to commit sex
The Virginian-Pilot cites court documents that say he knocked on the minor's window in May 2015 and invited her to his home; she declined and McMeans had her lean out of the window to "engage in sexual contact." He also reached out at least once via Snapchat and repeatedly abused the minor sexually.
