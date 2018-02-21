Expert: Convicted child rapist, killer is psychopath
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A neuropsychologist has told jurors that a man convicted of abducting an 8-year-old girl from a Florida Wal-mart and then raping and murdering her is most certainly a psychopath.
The Florida Times-Union reports Joseph Sesta, who has worked extensively with violent sexual predators, testified in a Jacksonville courtroom Wednesday in the penalty phase for 62-year-old Donald Smith.
Jurors took less than 15 minutes last week to convict Smith of the 2013 death of Cherish Perrywinkle. The jurors returned this week to decide whether Smith should be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.
Sesta and other experts called by the
___
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I just feel like a burden:' Calgary-area woman shares stuggle finding mental health support
-
Toronto Police Service says dismissal best option for troubled officer
-
Halifax police seeking second suspect after smash and grab liquor store robbery
-
Province to sit down with union after teachers vote for strike action: minister