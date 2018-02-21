Ferry explosion injures 18 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say an explosion on a ferry has hurt 18 people in the Caribbean beach city of Playa del Carmen, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The municipal government reports that 15 of the wounded are Mexicans and three are Canadians. It says in a statement that they sustained cuts and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Videos obtained online by the newspaper Quintana Roo Hoy show the blast sending a fireball and debris flying sideways from the vessel as it was alongside the dock, with people nearby.