Ford ousts top exec over 'inappropriate behaviour'

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. has ousted one of its top executives over allegations of inappropriate behaviour .

North America President Raj Nair is leaving the company effective immediately, Ford said in a statement. His replacement has not yet been named.

Ford didn't say what behaviour led to Nair's departure. Ford investigated after a recent anonymous complaint about Nair was made to the company's 24-hour hotline.

"We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration," said Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett. "Ford is deeply committed to providing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values."

Nair expressed regret in a statement distributed by Ford.

"There have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviours consistent with the principles that the company and I have always espoused," Nair said.

Nair had served as an executive vice-president and head of North America since June 1, 2017. Before that, he was Ford's head of global product development and chief technical officer.