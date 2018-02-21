Ford ousts top exec over 'inappropriate behaviour'
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. has ousted one of its top executives over allegations of inappropriate
North America President Raj Nair is leaving the company effective immediately, Ford said in a statement. His replacement has not yet been named.
Ford didn't say what
"We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration," said Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett. "Ford is deeply committed to providing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values."
Nair expressed regret in a statement distributed by Ford.
"There have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership
Nair had served as an executive
Nair joined Ford in 1987 as a mechanical engineer. He held numerous leadership positions in Europe, Asia and South America. Prior to being named head of global product development, Nair oversaw engineering for all Ford and Lincoln vehicles.
