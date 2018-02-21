Geraldo Rivera talks weapons age-limits with Trump
WASHINGTON — Television personality Geraldo Rivera says he has discussed the idea of raising the minimum age to purchase assault-type weapons with President Donald Trump, adding that Trump "took it under advisement."
Rivera, a Fox News contributor, says in an email Wednesday that he spoke with Trump during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. He added that Trump "further suggested strongly that he was going to act to strengthen background checks."
Rivera says Trump was "deeply affected" by visits with survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.
The gunman used an AR-15. Rivera says Trump was "shocked and distressed" by the wounds inflicted.
The White House said Tuesday that the idea of raising the age limit to buy an AR-15 was on the table for discussion.
