Markets Right Now: Retailers, tech lead early stock gains
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening moderately higher on Wall Street, led by gains in retailers and technology companies.
Amazon rose 1.3
Advance Auto Parts jumped 8.5
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 75 points, or 0.3
Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.89
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police look for man who threatened to kill dog, swore at group on Halifax-area trail
-
Case of man accused in murder of Halifax yoga instructor back in court
-
'I just feel like a burden:' Calgary-area woman shares stuggle finding mental health support
-
Reviving 'marginalized stories:' Halifax Incident of 1916 subject of public talk