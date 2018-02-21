Nothing to see here! Police clear T-Rex walking student
A
A
Share via Email
EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. — Police in a Philadelphia suburb received an unusual report about a dinosaur on the loose.
But officers in East Lansdowne did not panic and took things in stride when they realized what was happening.
They posted a video showing Tyrannosaurus rex "taking their kid to school" on Tuesday.
Officers concluded their report: "No problem. Clear."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Way behind everybody else:' Report says Halifax Transit buses break down more than other cities
-
'Justification for all your misery:' Calgary in line to break snowfall record
-
Police look for man who threatened to kill dog, swore at group on Halifax-area trail
-
Toronto Police Service says dismissal best option for troubled officer