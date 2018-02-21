Pakistan says it will follow advice on radioactive material

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan says it has agreed to follow the international nuclear agency's guidelines on the import and export of radioactive material.

The international community has expressed concerns about Pakistan's atomic program since it tested its first nuclear weapons in 1998 in response to a similar move by archrival India. The two countries had gone to war on three occasions prior to the tests.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's guidelines are not legally binding, but are seen as an important part of global efforts to secure nuclear material.