Philippines gives Aussie life sentence for child trafficking

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine court has sentenced an Australian man to life imprisonment after finding him guilty on human trafficking and child pornography charges.

Drew Frederick Shobbrook listened quietly as the verdict was read in a court in Cebu city on Tuesday. Filipina Leslie Ann Fernandez, a co-accused in the case who was also sentenced to life, cried next to Shobbrook.

Both were arrested during a 2013 operation in which 15 girls were rescued by Philippine authorities.