Police officer shot in Alabama, leading to standoff
TOULMINVILLE, Ala. — A police officer has been shot in Alabama and the suspect is barricaded inside a home.
Mobile City Councilmen Levon Manzie and Fred Richard confirmed to WKRG-TV that the Mobile officer had been shot late Tuesday night by offering their support for the department. News outlets on the scene report that the suspect remained barricaded inside a home as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to an email police sent city officials, the suspect in the officer's shooting is connected to a woman found dead earlier Tuesday night in a Mobile road.
The officer's condition is not currently known. He was taken to the University of South Alabama Medical Center.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste will provide an update when the standoff ends.