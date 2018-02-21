Police officer shot in Alabama, leading to standoff

TOULMINVILLE, Ala. — A police officer has been shot in Alabama and the suspect is barricaded inside a home.

Mobile City Councilmen Levon Manzie and Fred Richard confirmed to WKRG-TV that the Mobile officer had been shot late Tuesday night by offering their support for the department. News outlets on the scene report that the suspect remained barricaded inside a home as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to an email police sent city officials, the suspect in the officer's shooting is connected to a woman found dead earlier Tuesday night in a Mobile road.

The officer's condition is not currently known. He was taken to the University of South Alabama Medical Center.