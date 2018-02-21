Police: Officer shot, killed intervening in domestic dispute
BRANDYWINE, Md. — Authorities say a police officer has been fatally shot while intervening in a domestic dispute in Maryland.
The Prince George's County Police Department said in a tweet that officers responding to the initial shooting shot and killed the suspect.
The department says the shooting occurred Wednesday morning in the Brandywine area, about 15 miles (25
It says the officer was killed "while stepping in to protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation."
A police spokeswoman declined to give details about what happened, saying a news conference would be held Wednesday afternoon.
