Police: Officer shot, killed intervening in domestic dispute

BRANDYWINE, Md. — Authorities say a police officer has been fatally shot while intervening in a domestic dispute in Maryland.

The Prince George's County Police Department said in a tweet that officers responding to the initial shooting shot and killed the suspect.

The department says the shooting occurred Wednesday morning in the Brandywine area, about 15 miles (25 kilometres ) south of the nation's capital.

It says the officer was killed "while stepping in to protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation."