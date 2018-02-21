Polish kidnap suspect says model agreed to plot
A
A
Share via Email
MILAN — A Polish man charged with kidnapping a British model for ransom has claimed she agreed to the ploy in a bid to boost her career.
Lukasz Herba, testifying in his own
Through a translator, Herba said that "she knew that when the scandal finished, she would earn lots of money."
Prosecutors say Herba drugged the model and transported her in a canvas bag to a farmhouse where she was held for six days. He was arrested after releasing her at the British consulate.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Transit driver ticketed for hitting pedestrian in crosswalk
-
Halifax police seeking second suspect after smash and grab liquor store robbery
-
Stuck truck: Tractor trailer causes 'significant damage' to three lanes on MacKay Bridge
-
Case of man accused in murder of Halifax yoga instructor back in court