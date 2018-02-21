News / World

Polish official: no criminal charges under Holocaust law

A group of college students from Israel being taught about Holocaust history at a fragment of the wall that isolated the Warsaw Ghetto and that a regional official wants to put on a list of protected historical monuments, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. The wall was built in 1940, when the Nazi Germans closed the area of Warsaw they called the ‚ÄúJewish district.‚Äù (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland — A Polish government official says a controversial law makes it a criminal act to blame Poles for Holocaust crimes they did not commit will not lead to criminal charges.

The recently adopted law has sparked a bitter conflict with Israel, where it is seen as trying to whitewash the actions of some Poles during World War II. It takes effect Feb. 28. In reaction to criticism, it is to be reviewed by Poland's constitutional court which can order changes.

Deputy Interior Minister Bartosz Cichocki said late Tuesday that no criminal charges will be brought, but Poland might demand the retraction of untrue statements.

The law allows prison terms for blaming Poles for Holocaust crimes that were committed by Nazi Germans, who occupied Poland during the war.

