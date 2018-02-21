Prosecutors charge health company in Milwaukee jail death
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors say the company that cares for inmates at the Milwaukee County jail faces criminal charges because employees lied about checking on a man who died of dehydration after water to his cell was shut off.
The Milwaukee District Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged Miami-based Armor Correctional Health Services Inc. with seven
The company is the latest defendant to face charges in the death of 38-year-old Terrill Thomas. He spent seven days without water in his cell as punishment in 2016. Prosecutors say Armor's staff claimed to have checked on Thomas while he was wasting away but surveillance video shows they hadn't.
Three jail employees already were facing charges in Thomas' death.
