Protests in Greece swell against property auctions
ATHENS, Greece — Greece's powerful Communist Party has vowed to step up protests against online auctions of homes with defaulted mortgages, putting more pressure on the government which has promised bailout creditors it will speed up the auction process.
Until now, protests against the auctions at court houses and the offices of notary publics have been led by smaller left-wing groups.
European Union institutions participating in Greece's bailout are pressing Athens to ensure that auctions proceed.
This week, due to the postponed auctions, creditors delayed paying out a rescue loan installment to the government worth 5.7 billion euros ($7.1 billion).
