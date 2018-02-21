Protests in Greece swell against property auctions

ATHENS, Greece — Greece's powerful Communist Party has vowed to step up protests against online auctions of homes with defaulted mortgages, putting more pressure on the government which has promised bailout creditors it will speed up the auction process.

More than 2,000 protesters from the party's labour union took part in a rally in central Athens against the auctions which restarted Wednesday, following months of delays.

Until now, protests against the auctions at court houses and the offices of notary publics have been led by smaller left-wing groups.

European Union institutions participating in Greece's bailout are pressing Athens to ensure that auctions proceed.