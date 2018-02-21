Retailers, technology lead early gains for US stocks
A
A
Share via Email
U.S. stocks moved higher in early trading Wednesday, recouping some of the market's losses from a day earlier. Technology stocks accounted for much of the gain. Banks and retailers also rose. Energy stocks lagged as crude oil prices headed lower. Investors had their eye on the latest company earnings.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5
TECH BUMP: Gains in several technology companies helped lift the market in early trading. PayPal picked up 88 cents, or 1.1
IN GEAR: Advance Auto Parts jumped 12.3
ROOM TO GROW: Extra Space Storage climbed 5.3
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude slid 35 cents to $61.44 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 4 cents to $65.21 per barrel in London.
BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.88
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to $107.51 yen from 107.30 yen on Tuesday. The euro slipped to $1.2328 from $1.2336.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major indexes in Europe were mostly lower. Germany's DAX slipped 0.3