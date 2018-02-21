Russia appoints honorary consul in Pakistan border province

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Russia has named an honorary consul in a Pakistani province on the Afghan border, signalling closer ties with Islamabad at a time when U.S.-Pakistani relations are spiraling downward.

The appointment of Arsala Khan as honorary consul general in the northwestern Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province was announced at a ceremony Tuesday. Gov. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said it signalled a "new chapter" of renewed diplomatic relations.

Russia is concerned about the rise of an Islamic State affiliate based in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, just across the border.