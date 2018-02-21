Secret Service clears suspicious vehicle by White House
WASHINGTON — The Secret Service says they have cleared a suspicious vehicle near the White House.
The law enforcement agency says on Twitter Wednesday that vehicle road closures have been lifted, though some areas remain closed to pedestrians.
Earlier in the morning, the agency said they were responding to a vehicle near 17th Street, by the White House.
In response the New Executive Office Building was being evacuated and a portion of 17th Street was closed to vehicle traffic.
