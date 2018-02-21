News / World

Seventh-grader who shot himself in school bathroom dies

A police car is parked outside Jackson Township Middle School, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 in Massillon, Ohio. A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe.(Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP)

MASSILLON, Ohio — Authorities say an Ohio seventh-grader who died a day after shooting himself inside a middle school restroom had extra ammunition in his backpack.

Police said Wednesday that it's still too early to know whether the shooting was intentional or if the student had other plans.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office says the boy died at a hospital Wednesday.

Jackson Township police had said the boy shot himself Tuesday just before classes started at Jackson Middle School, near Massillon.

No other students were injured.

Police say the boy had bottle rockets, batteries and ammunition in his backpack.

They say he got the .22- calibre long gun from his mother's house and managed to conceal it under his clothes while he rode a bus to school Tuesday.

