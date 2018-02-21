South Africa's FM under scrutiny ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's finance minister has announced the first increase in the value-added tax in a quarter-century as the country seeks to bring in new revenue.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's budget speech comes less than a week after South Africa's leadership transition.

He says VAT will increase by 1 per cent , to 15 per cent . It's the first hike since 1993, during South Africa's transition from white minority rule to an all-race democracy.

Gigaba's speech drew criticism from opposition leaders who say corruption and mismanagement have drained state coffers for years.