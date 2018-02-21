South Africa's FM under scrutiny ahead of Cabinet reshuffle
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's finance minister has announced the first increase in the value-added tax in a quarter-century as the country seeks to bring in new revenue.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's budget speech comes less than a week after South Africa's leadership transition.
He says VAT will increase by 1
Gigaba's speech drew criticism from opposition leaders who say corruption and mismanagement have drained state coffers for years.
The finance minister is under scrutiny because of ties to the Gupta business family at the
