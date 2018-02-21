Stowaway pleads not guilty after Chicago to London flight

CHICAGO — An Illinois woman with a history of getting past airport security and sneaking onto planes has pleaded not guilty in a Chicago case.

Marilyn Hartman is accused of flying ticketless from Chicago to London last month. She pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to burglary, theft and trespassing charges.

A judge released the 66-year-old woman after the Jan. 18 incident and told her to stay away from airports. But she was arrested again at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago about a week later.