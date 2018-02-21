The Latest: $1 million reward for info about 2001 killing

SEATTLE — The Latest on the investigation into the unsolved 2001 slaying of a federal prosecutor in Seattle (all times local):

12:22 p.m.

Federal authorities are offering up to $1.5 million for information about the unsolved 2001 slaying of a federal prosecutor in Seattle.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein joined other officials in Seattle Wednesday to talk about the killing of Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Wales. Wales, an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle, was shot as he worked in the basement of his home on Oct. 11, 2001. According to ballistics tests, the murder weapon was a Makarov pistol outfitted with a replacement barrel.

Investigators believe there are people with information about the Wales case and hope the increased reward money will prompt them to come forward.

___

9:05 a.m.

