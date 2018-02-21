The Latest: Defence seeks home detention for ex-judge
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on the sentencing for a former Arkansas judge who admitted trading lighter sentences for sexual
2:10 p.m.
A sentencing hearing is underway for a former Arkansas judge who admitted giving lighter sentences to some defendants in exchange for sexual
Federal prosecutors are seeking a 37-month prison term for Joseph Boeckmann, while
But U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker said Wednesday that Boeckmann abused his power as a judge and that a sentence of five years or more may be warranted. Baker has not yet handed down her decision.
Boeckmann pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and witness tampering.
12:01 a.m.
Federal prosecutors are seeking a 37-month prison term for an Arkansas judge who admitted he gave lighter sentences to some men in return for sexual
Joseph Boeckmann is scheduled for sentencing Wednesday in Little Rock. Court filings say Boeckmann was investigated for similar crimes two decades ago but was never charged because he gave up his job as a deputy prosecutor.
Boeckmann later became a district judge and victimized men who appeared in his court for minor
In a deal with state regulators, Boeckmann left the bench in 2016.
