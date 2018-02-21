The Latest: Governor candidate would require gun permits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on the gun debate in the Ohio Governor's Race (all times local):
2:30 p.m.
A Democratic gubernatorial candidate is proposing a mandatory permitting process for all assault-type weapons in Ohio in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Florida.
William O'Neill said in a policy statement released Wednesday that his plan balances individuals' Second Amendment rights with the regulatory rights of states.
The former Ohio Supreme Court justice's plan would require owners of assault-type weapons to physically report to local law enforcement with their weapons once a year to receive a permit.
Failure to renew the permit would be a third-degree felony.
Reinstatement would require a new background check.
11:55 a.m.
Want a governor who's all-in on gun rights? How about one who supports a complete ban on assault-type weapons?
In politically diverse Ohio, candidates' responses to the deadly Florida school shooting have run the gamut.
Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor reasserted her support for the 2nd Amendment and said more "trained, law-abiding citizens" should be carrying guns on school campuses.
Democratic former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) rallied for Ohio to ban assault-type weapons statewide.
Democrat Richard Cordray's plan included banning sales of bump stocks, creating local gun trafficking task forces and appointing a "gun violence prevention czar."