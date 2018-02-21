The Latest: Governor candidate would require gun permits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on the gun debate in the Ohio Governor's Race (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A Democratic gubernatorial candidate is proposing a mandatory permitting process for all assault-type weapons in Ohio in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Florida.

William O'Neill said in a policy statement released Wednesday that his plan balances individuals' Second Amendment rights with the regulatory rights of states.

The former Ohio Supreme Court justice's plan would require owners of assault-type weapons to physically report to local law enforcement with their weapons once a year to receive a permit.

Failure to renew the permit would be a third-degree felony.

Major legal violations including domestic violence, alcohol-related offences and simple assault would require police to invoke an owner's permit for one year.

Reinstatement would require a new background check.

___

11:55 a.m.

Want a governor who's all-in on gun rights? How about one who supports a complete ban on assault-type weapons?

In politically diverse Ohio, candidates' responses to the deadly Florida school shooting have run the gamut.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor reasserted her support for the 2nd Amendment and said more "trained, law-abiding citizens" should be carrying guns on school campuses.

GOP Attorney General Mike DeWine focused on schoolchildren's safety. He supported beefing up background checks and the state's threat-detection centre , but stopped short of supporting additional restrictions on gun sales.

Democratic former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) rallied for Ohio to ban assault-type weapons statewide.