The Latest: Police: Man drank cyanide during freeway chase
VENTURA, Calif. — The Latest on a rape suspect who killed himself during a California freeway chase (all times local):
2:20 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol says a rape suspect who killed himself during a freeway chase drank cyanide.
Officer Kevin Denharder says the man, a Camarillo resident in his 30s, was found dead Wednesday morning after his car crashed into the
The CHP says Los Angeles police asked for help in stopping the Nissan Versa in
Denharder says the man was seen drinking something during the pursuit before the car drifted across northbound lanes and crashed.
He says it was determined the man had taken a mixture of salt and potassium cyanide.
The man's identity hasn't been released.
11:38 p.m.
A rape suspect died after poisoning himself during a freeway chase in Southern California on Wednesday, authorities said.
The pursuit began during the morning commute in Ventura County when officers tried to pull the man over and he sped away, the California Highway Patrol said.
The car drove onto the right shoulder of U.S. 101, drifted across all northbound lanes and then came to a stop after crashing into the
Officers found the man dead inside the car from an apparent self-inflicted poisoning, Denharder said. He was not identified.
Television news footage showed a Nissan Versa stopped against a barrier surrounded by fire and police vehicles, including an
The suspect was described as a man who was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for his possible involvement in a rape, Denharder said. The LAPD could not immediately provide additional details.
Several freeway lanes were closed during the investigation near Oxnard, about 60 miles (97
