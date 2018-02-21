The Latest: Sandbags used to hold back Midwest floodwaters

CHICAGO — The Latest on severe weather in the Midwest and other parts of the U.S. (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

Sandbags are holding back floodwaters in parts of Michigan as a storm sweeps across the Midwest and Great Plans, bringing heavy rains, snow and ice.

Flood warnings are in effect Wednesday for parts of northern Illinois and northern Indiana, along with southern Wisconsin and much of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

The National Weather Service also issued flood warnings for parts of Missouri and Texas.

In southwestern Michigan, sandbags were filled to protect homes and businesses in the village of Mattawan as the Mattawan Creek rose above its banks.

In Indiana, homes and streets were flooded in the South Bend area, and forecasters predicted the St. Joseph River wouldn't crest until Thursday.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for an area stretching from southwestern Illinois to Texas.

___

12:35 a.m.

Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.

Melting snow and heavy rain prompted the National Weather Service to issue flood warnings for parts of northern Illinois and flood watches for central Illinois. The fear of a rising Illinois River forced the evacuation late Tuesday of the LaSalle County Nursing Home in Ottawa.

Parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula are seeing flooding and road closures.

Flood warnings have been in effect in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, with flood watches in Texas and Arkansas.