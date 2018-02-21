Trump again attacks Obama over Russia

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is again attacking his predecessor, suggesting he should have done more to prevent Russian election meddling.

Trump said on Twitter Wednesday: "Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren't they the subject of the investigation? Why didn't Obama do something about the meddling?"

The president also took a swipe at his attorney general, misspelling his name. He said: "Why aren't Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Session!"

Trump has previously criticized Obama for not doing more to prevent meddling.