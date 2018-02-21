UN experts urge China to release Tibetan language advocate
A
A
Share via Email
GENEVA — A group of U.N. human rights experts has condemned the detention in China of a rights activist who promoted the Tibetan language, and called for charges against him to be dropped.
The six experts on Wednesday criticized a regional court ruling last month that upheld charges of "incitement to separatism" against Tashi Wangchuk, who has been held for more than two years. They said the charge can carry a five-year prison sentence.
The court case largely
Tashi, 32, has pleaded not guilty.
The case highlighted the risks that Chinese citizens often face when speaking to foreign media on sensitive issues.