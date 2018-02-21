UN experts urge China to release Tibetan language advocate

GENEVA — A group of U.N. human rights experts has condemned the detention in China of a rights activist who promoted the Tibetan language, and called for charges against him to be dropped.

The six experts on Wednesday criticized a regional court ruling last month that upheld charges of "incitement to separatism" against Tashi Wangchuk, who has been held for more than two years. They said the charge can carry a five-year prison sentence.

The court case largely centred on comments the activist made in a New York Times article and video documentary in which he called for the Tibetan minority to be taught in their mother tongue.

Tashi, 32, has pleaded not guilty.