US home sales fell 3.2 per cent in January, 2nd straight drop
WASHINGTON — U.S. sales of existing homes fell in January from a year earlier by the most in more than three years. Would-be buyers were stymied by rising prices and a shortage of homes for sale.
The National Association of Realtors says sales dropped 3.2
A lack of available homes is holding back sales, even as Realtors report that more people are visiting open houses and demand is strong.
The total supply of homes for sale dipped to 1.52 million, the fewest for any January since records began in 1999.
