US home sales fell 3.2 per cent in January, 2nd straight drop

WASHINGTON — U.S. sales of existing homes fell in January from a year earlier by the most in more than three years. Would-be buyers were stymied by rising prices and a shortage of homes for sale.

The National Association of Realtors says sales dropped 3.2 per cent last month, the second straight decline, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.38 million. That was the slowest sales pace since September. Sales dropped 4.8 per cent in January compared with 12 months earlier — the steepest such decline since 2014.

A lack of available homes is holding back sales, even as Realtors report that more people are visiting open houses and demand is strong.