Woman convicted of killing son sues over court fall injury
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A Florida woman serving a 30-year prison sentence in the 1991 slaying of her 5-year-old son in New Jersey has filed a lawsuit over an injury during a courtroom fall during her high-profile trial.
NJ.com reports that 50-year-old Michelle Lodzinski alleges that she tripped while chained and restrained at the wrists and ankles as she was being escorted by three Middlesex County deputy sheriffs.
The suit against the county and sheriff alleges that deputy sheriffs moved her too quickly as she was restrained, allowing her to fall, and she was then denied adequate medical care.
Attorney Gerald Krovatin, who has appealed her conviction, says she is in pain and has loss of feeling in some fingers.
A county spokeswoman declined comment, citing a no-comment policy on pending litigation.
