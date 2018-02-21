World markets mixed as investors eye Fed minutes
TOKYO — Shares slid Wednesday in Europe after a day of gains in Asia as attention turned to minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve.
KEEPING SCORE: Germany's DAX slipped 0.7
ASIA'S DAY: Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.2
WALL STREET: Walmart's stock sank 10
FED WATCH: Investors have been bracing for signs the U.S. central bank might tighten monetary policy in minutes from its Jan. 30-31 policy meeting due out Wednesday. Jitters over inflation remain after the spate of volatility earlier this month.
BONDS LOOMING: Adding to the risks, the rising yield on the 10-year Treasury, which is used as a benchmark for mortgages and other loans, is making bonds more appealing than stocks. It has been rising in recent months from a low of 2.04
ECONOMIC DATA: A survey of manufacturers in Japan in February showed indicators at their strongest level since early 2014. The Nikkei Japan Manufacturing PMI index was at 54 on a 0-100 scale where reading exceeding 50 indicate expansion. Job creation hit an 11-year high. In Europe, a similar gauge of manufacturing and services slipped amid the financial market volatility in February, but remained near a 12-year high.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 9 cents to $61.77 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 24 cents the day before. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 18 cents to $65.07 per barrel, having gained 42 cents on Tuesday.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 107.54 yen from 107.33 yen on Tuesday. The euro slipped to $1.2314 from $1.2337.
