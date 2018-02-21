Yellowstone fee proposal advances in Wyoming Legislature

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A proposal to collect a fee at Yellowstone National Park to fund wildlife conservation efforts in the states surrounding the park is advancing through the Wyoming Legislature.

The measure goes to the full Wyoming House for debate after unanimously passing a legislative committee Wednesday.

Before advancing the resolution, the committee approved expanding the concept to Grand Teton National Park just south of Yellowstone.

Proponents say the idea is to generate money for Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to deal with issues like wildlife collisions, disease and migration routes.

Only the federal government can impose fees in national parks.