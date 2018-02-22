5 inches of snow in 2 hours near Reno
RENO, Nev. — A fast-moving storm in the Sierra has dumped about a half-foot of snow (15
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday from the Reno-Tahoe area as far east as Lovelock.
Chains or snow tires were required on I-80 from Truckee to Baxter, California.
The National Weather Service says 5 inches (12 cm) of snow fell in just two hours during the Thursday morning commute in Cold Springs north of Reno. About 3.5 (8 cm) inches was recorded in three hours at Reno-Stead Airport.
Up to another 6 inches (15 cm) of snow was in the forecast at Lake Tahoe into Thursday night.
Most of northeast Nevada was under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m.
