Afghan official: Taliban attack local police, killing 8

KABUL — An Afghan official says Taliban fighters have attacked a police security post in central Ghazni province, killing eight local police.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Thursday the attack happened the previous night. He said the insurgents attacked from four sides using heavy weapons, including artillery, killing eight police and wounding another in a two-hour attack.

Government reinforcement reached the area too late to stop the attack, Noori said.