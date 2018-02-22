Argentina: arrests after cocaine seized at Russian embassy
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine officials say that a police officer and a Russian diplomatic official were arrested after authorities seized a large cocaine shipment at the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires.
Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said Thursday that 860 pounds (389 kilograms) of the drug were hidden inside diplomatic luggage that was seized in 2016.
Authorities arrested the suspects Wednesday after conducting a joint, yearlong Argentine-Russian investigation after the Russian ambassador to the South American country reported that the luggage was found at an annex building of the embassy.
