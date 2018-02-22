Baltimore schools police union calls for gun law change

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Schools police union president says officers should be allowed to carry their service weapons inside school buildings and has called for a change in state law allowing it.

WBAL-TV reported Wednesday that officers carried guns in city schools from 2001-2015 until it was discovered to be illegal in Maryland. City Schools Fraternal Order of Police President Sgt. Clyde Boatwright says the law is antiquated.

Boatwright says the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut and last week's in Parkland, Florida are examples of why Baltimore's more than 100 school officers should carry guns.

Boatwright says three handguns were recently recovered from students and another in an armed carjacking of a student. He says the suspects could have been deterred if they knew an armed officer was there.

___