Brazilian couple indicted for kidnapping in Texas case

HOUSTON — A federal grand jury has indicted a Brazilian couple accused of helping their grandson from Texas illegally remain in Brazil after his mother allegedly violated a custody order in a divorce case.

Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes were each indicted Wednesday in Houston on two counts — international parental kidnapping and conspiracy.

Prosecutors allege the couple helped their daughter, Marcelle Guimaraes, keep her son in Brazil after she took him there in 2013 and failed to return to the United States, violating a custody order.

Marcelle Guimaraes was also indicted. The mother and boy remain in Brazil.