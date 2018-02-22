Brazilian police arrest 6 on suspicion of corruption
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — Brazil's federal police say six people have been arrested on suspicion of corruption, money laundering and fraudulent bidding for highway concessions in the southern state of Parana.
A police statement says suspects used the same money laundering methods detected in the so-called Car Wash corruption probe.
Launched in 2014, that probe revealed a massive kickback scheme at Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras and led to convictions against dozens of businessmen and top politicians.
Among those arrested Thursday were the head of Parana's state highway department and the directors of road construction firms.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Province to sit down with union after teachers vote for strike action: minister
-
Emma Teitel: Not surprised woman allegedly booted from flight for period cramps
-
Stuck truck: Tractor trailer causes 'significant damage' to three lanes on MacKay Bridge
-
Two men assault, rob 71-year-old Spryfield man in home invasion: Halifax police