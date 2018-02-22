Brazilian police arrest 6 on suspicion of corruption

SAO PAULO — Brazil's federal police say six people have been arrested on suspicion of corruption, money laundering and fraudulent bidding for highway concessions in the southern state of Parana.

A police statement says suspects used the same money laundering methods detected in the so-called Car Wash corruption probe.

Launched in 2014, that probe revealed a massive kickback scheme at Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras and led to convictions against dozens of businessmen and top politicians.