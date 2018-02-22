Budget cuts could close Kentucky's poison control centre
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky could become the only state in the country without access to a poison control
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's proposed two-year spending plan eliminates $729,000 in state funds for the Kentucky Poison Control Center, or 43
Riggs Lewis, Norton's
The state could set up its own poison control
State officials have not said what they would do. Doug Hogan, spokesman for the state agency that oversees the poison control
The proposed cut has left some lawmakers baffled, including Democratic state Sen. Morgan McGarvey of Louisville. McGarvey said the hotline is critical for the state's public health, adding his parents once called the hotline when he was a child and ate some rhubarb leaves at a grocery store.
"You scratch your head, going 'This is where they chose to get $700,000?" McGarvey said. "It puts people in danger."
"In order to properly fund our pension systems with limited available resources, difficult choices must be made," said Hogan, spokesman for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. "There is simply not enough money to afford the current pension system while continuing to fund every existing state program."
In addition to answering calls, the poison control
"We're sometimes the first ones to know and work with law enforcement to let them know this has come to Kentucky," said Ashley Webb, the poison control
The Kentucky Poison Control Center began with a single phone at a children's hospital. But today, more than half the calls are about adults. Most calls for adults have to do with over-the-counter pain relievers, sedatives, antidepressants and opioids. Top calls for children include cough and cold medication, pain relievers and vitamins.
