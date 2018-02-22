Cash-strapped Venezuela faces eviction from Miami consulate
A
A
Share via Email
BOGOTA — Venezuela's cash-strapped government faces eviction from a Miami building it once owned after its consulate failed to pay rent since August.
The notice was filed Feb. 15 in a Miami-Dade county court. The landlord, a developer behind what will be Miami's tallest high-rise, said Venezuela owes over $142,000 in unpaid rent.
The late Hugo Chavez closed the embassy in the ritzy Brickell
The action comes days after President Nicolas Maduro made a surprise announcement that he would reopen the diplomatic mission to facilitate voting by Miami's large, mostly anti-government immigrant community in upcoming presidential elections.
Venezuela's state development bank sold the building in 2005 for $70 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Stuck truck: Tractor trailer causes 'significant damage' to three lanes on MacKay Bridge
-
Officials release cause of Pubnico Head fire that killed four children
-
Searchers brace for tragedy after child swept from mother’s arms into raging Grand River
-
Exclusive: Calgary family suing city for $30M, demands development review