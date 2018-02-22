Closing arguments in ex-Cuomo aide trial could be next week

NEW YORK — Jurors in the bribery trial of a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) may begin deliberations as early as next week.

The government rested its case Thursday in federal court in Manhattan against Joseph Percoco and three businessmen.

Lawyers for the defendants told Judge Valerie Caproni they will be finished presenting witnesses sometime Monday if the defendants don't testify. The judge said that would enable closing arguments to take place Tuesday and Wednesday. Jurors could then begin deliberations.

Defence lawyers also asked the judge to conclude the evidence presented by prosecutors was insufficient to result in a conviction. She did not rule.