Closing arguments in ex-Cuomo aide trial could be next week
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Jurors in the bribery trial of a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) may begin deliberations as early as next week.
The government rested its case Thursday in federal court in Manhattan against Joseph Percoco and three businessmen.
Lawyers for the defendants told Judge Valerie Caproni they will be finished presenting witnesses sometime Monday if the defendants don't testify. The judge said that would enable closing arguments to take place Tuesday and Wednesday. Jurors could then begin deliberations.
Prosecutors say Percoco accepted more than $300,000 in bribes from the businessmen to treat them
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Exclusive: Calgary family suing city for $30M, demands development review
-
Officials release cause of Pubnico Head fire that killed four children
-
N.S. sanitation crew gives toddler obsessed with garbage trucks the best birthday ever
-
Stuck truck: Tractor trailer causes 'significant damage' to three lanes on MacKay Bridge