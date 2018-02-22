Congressman claims undisclosed firm wasn't 'doing business'

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa congressman has said in a sworn statement that a company he failed to disclose wasn't "doing business" in 2016, despite evidence to the contrary.

In an amended disclosure made public Thursday, Rep. Rod Blum lists himself as the majority shareholder and director of Tin Moon Corp.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Blum violated House rules by failing to list his ties to Tin Moon earlier.

Blum writes in the amendment that his failure to disclose was an oversight because Tin Moon was "basically worth less than $1,000 and not doing business in 2016."