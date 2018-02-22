News / World

Congressman claims undisclosed firm wasn't 'doing business'

FILE - In this May 11, 2017, file photo, Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting in Marshalltown, Iowa. Blum has likely violated multiple House ethics rules by failing to disclose a new company that he founded, using an official photo on its website, and having an aide appear in a false testimonial for its services, a review by The Associated Press shows. Blum, a Republican facing a competitive race for re-election, is one of two directors of the Tin Moon Corporation, a digital marketing company incorporated in 2016 as Blum was in his first term, a business filing shows. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa congressman has said in a sworn statement that a company he failed to disclose wasn't "doing business" in 2016, despite evidence to the contrary.

In an amended disclosure made public Thursday, Rep. Rod Blum lists himself as the majority shareholder and director of Tin Moon Corp.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Blum violated House rules by failing to list his ties to Tin Moon earlier.

Blum writes in the amendment that his failure to disclose was an oversight because Tin Moon was "basically worth less than $1,000 and not doing business in 2016."

Tin Moon was incorporated and registered its website in May 2016. In August 2016, YouTube user "rodblum" uploaded a customer testimonial claiming Tin Moon saved her company thousands of dollars. One of Blum's congressional aides appeared in a similar testimonial weeks later.

