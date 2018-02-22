Court won't block Alabama execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Latest on the scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate(all times local):

12:45 p.m.

An appellate court will not stop tonight's scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied a request from Doyle Lee Hamm to stop his execution.

Hamm was convicted in the 1987 killing of motel clerk Patrick Cunningham. Prosecutors said Cunningham was shot once in the head while working an overnight shift in which $410 was taken.

Hamm, who was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma in 2014, has argued that the illness, prior drug use and hepatitis C have damaged his veins to the point that lethal injection would be both difficult and unconstitutionally painful.

The appellate court, in an opinion, said a medical expert found that Hamm has some useable veins where the execution drugs could be administered.

5:07 a.m.

Alabama is set to execute an inmate who argues his past drug use and cancer have too badly damaged his veins and will make the lethal injection unconstitutionally painful.

Doyle Lee Hamm is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening, convicted in the 1987 killing of motel clerk Patrick Cunningham. Prosecutors said Cunningham was shot once in the head while working an overnight shift in which $410 was taken.

Hamm was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma in 2014. His attorney urged the courts to block the execution, citing damage to Hamm's veins from cancer, hepatitis C and former drug use.