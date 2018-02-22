Democratic turnout in Texas up for nation's first primary
AUSTIN, Texas — Democrats in Texas are early voting in bigger numbers ahead of the nation's first primary elections of the 2018 midterms.
Turnout figures released Thursday shows more Democrats casting ballots than Republicans since early voting began this week in the nation's biggest conservative state.
President Donald Trump won Texas by 9 points in 2016. Democrats have pulled off high-profile upsets elsewhere since Trump was elected but Republicans haven't lost a statewide race in Texas since 1994.
The Texas primary elections are March 6.
